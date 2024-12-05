‘How can they?’ - Simon Jordan slams spending rules holding back Newcastle United

Simon Jordan has questioned whether Newcastle United will ever be able to compete with the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ if PSR constraints remain the same.

Newcastle United have found themselves hamstrung in the transfer market and had to act quickly in the summer window to avoid a points-deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Magpies could be forced into selling players again, either in January or in summer, to fund new transfers.

It’s a dilemma that has also seemingly hit fellow Champions League qualifiers Aston Villa who also face needing to sell players in order to strengthen their squad. Both Villa and Newcastle have ambitions of overthrowing the so-called ‘Big Six’ and asserting themselves within that group.

However, PSR’s current constraints are hampering those ambitions and, as Jordan revealed, it will be difficult for Newcastle United to overcome those financial restrictions and ever compete regularly with those ‘Big Six’ clubs.

Speaking on TalkSport, Jordan said: “This is the flip side of the PSR argument. The Premier League, which has worked brilliantly and become the most vestibule league around the world, the envy of every other league, is now regulating itself.

“No one else can come along and build a football club that can compete with the guys that were already there. Because Newcastle, while I do think there has to be order and it shouldn’t be the Wild West, maybe there should be controls around salary capping.

“I don’t see how they can ever get to the level of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City, whose turnovers are north of £500million. Newcastle’s is sub-£300 million.

“How do they get that other £200 million? Where does it come from?

“It can only come from achievement on the field. How do they get that? They buy players. How can they buy players if they need to sell players to buy in the first place?”

The January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and runs for over a month until it shuts at 11pm on Monday 3 February. The Magpies signed only Alfie Harrison from Manchester City during the last winter window.