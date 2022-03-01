How high can Newcastle United still finish in the Premier League this season?

While looking too far ahead can be dangerous, a run of seven league matches without defeat has seen Newcastle climb out of the relegation zone and up to 14th in the Premier League table.

Before we get too carried away, it’s important to note that The Magpies are still only four points above the relegation zone with 13 games remaining of the 2021-22 campaign.

But the recent run has provided the club and its supporters with hope once again as they currently sit second in the Premier League form table behind Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s still realistic for Newcastle to finish in any position from 14th to 20th in the table come May. But while things are so positive, let's dream and see just how high The Magpies could fly this season.

Can Newcastle United still win the Premier League this season?

Unsurprisingly no, they cannot win the Premier League. No one had Newcastle down to win the Premier League this season anyway but now it is mathematically impossible for them to finish top of the table even if every single result between now and the end of the season went in their favour.

Manchester City’s win at Everton on Saturday took them to 66 points. Even if Newcastle were to win each of their remaining 13 games, they would only be able to finish on 64 points.

That would technically still be enough to finish second but only if Liverpool suffer their worst ever run of form.

A total of 64 points is unlikely to be enough to finish in the top four either. No team has finished in the top four with that few points since Liverpool, who pipped Newcastle to a Champions League spot with 60 points in 2004-05.

Newcastle are 20 points behind West Ham United and Arsenal who currently occupy the Europa League and Europa Conference League places so the chances of Eddie Howe’s side playing European football next season are almost zero.

How high can Newcastle realistically finish?

Now we’re out of the realms of fantasy, a top half finish is still entirely possible for Newcastle providing they continue to pick up results regularly.

If every team in the Premier League continued their current run of form over the last six matches until the end of the season, Newcastle would finish 9th on 55 points.

Given Newcastle are currently seven unbeaten, that would require the side to continue that run until the end of the season.

Looking at the table, United are just two points behind an out of form Leicester City side, who have two games in hand. They are also five points behind Crystal Palace and Aston Villa though they have two games in hand on Palace.

Brighton currently sit 10th, eight points ahead of Newcastle but have played a game more and have lost their last three matches. Should Newcastle beat Brighton at St James’s Park this weekend, the gap will close to five points with a game in hand.

It may be very optimistic but it’s certainly not unrealistic for Newcastle to catch Brighton and sneak into the top 10.

But let’s get back to reality and focus on staying in the Premier League first!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.