After playing 90 minutes for Atletico Madrid in a 2-0 home win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Trippier missed training on Tuesday ahead of a proposed move back to the Premier League with Newcastle – a fee of £12million plus add-ons has been reported.

The Magpies have options in the right-back position with Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy all featuring in the position on more than one occasion so far this campaign.

Signing a recent La Liga winner and 35 time England international would undoubtedly be an upgrade on what Newcastle currently have – but how do the stats compare between Trippier and United’s other right-back options?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United right-backs compared with Kieran Trippier (photo: Getty)

Here we have a look to see what type of player Newcastle could be getting this January…

The basics

Trippier has played more minutes than any of Newcastle's right-back options this season with 1,485. Despite a shoulder injury, this is no real surprise given that he has been a regular for a Champions League competing side this season.

It’s also a good sign that Newcastle would be acquiring a fully match-fit player who won’t require a ‘bedding in’ period as such.

Kieran Trippier heatmap.

Manquillo has played 1,207 minutes for Newcastle so far this season while Krafth and Murphy have played 689 and 886 minutes respectively. Manquillo has also been utilised on the left this season while Krafth has operated on the right of a back three at times – Murphy has played further forward in his more natural midfield position at times opposed to an out and out right-back.

In terms of goals and assists, Trippier and Krafth have not registered any contributions so far this season while Manquillo and Murphy each have a goal and an assist to their name.

As for discipline, neither player has received a red card this season although Javier Manquillo is currently suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Trippier has the best disciplinary record of the four players with an average of one booking every 1,125 minutes.

Emil Krafth heatmap.

Passing and crossing

Trippier comes out on top when it comes to passing the ball with a 82.7% completion rate compared with Manquillo’s 78.1%, Krafth’s 77.6% and Murphy’s 65%.

This is no real surprise given that Trippier has played for an Atletico Madrid side competing at the top of the table while Newcastle are enduring their worst ever start to the Premier League season.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe once described Trippier as one of the best crossers of the ball he’s ever worked with. But statistically this season, Trippier's cross success is just 24.2% – lower than Krafth (32%) and Murphy (26%) but slightly better than Manquillo (23.1%).

Javier Manquillo heatmap

In terms of chances created for teammates that result in shots, Trippier averages 0.42 per game. Manquillo is the lowest in this regard with 0.3 per game, Krafth is 0.38 and Murphy is comfortably in front with 0.61 which is likely due to the fact he tends to play in a more advanced position than the other three.

Trippier has averaged a touch of the ball every 73 seconds for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season. Murphy boasts the best record for Newcastle with a touch of the ball every 100 seconds.

Krafth averages a touch every 130 seconds and Manquillo averages a touch every 138 seconds.

Given that Atletico Madrid have a significantly higher average possession stat (53.1%) than Newcastle (37.1%) this season, it is no real surprise to see Trippier significantly more involved in matches than his positional counterparts.

Defending

Anyone who has watched Trippier play will know that his main strengths revolve around going forward and being a threat opposed to providing resolute defensive cover.

Jacob Murphy heatmap

The stats back this up with Trippier winning just 59.4% of his defensive duels so far this season compared with Murphy (60.8%), Manquillo (64.6%) and Krafth (72.4%).

Krafth comes out on top in terms of clearances and interceptions as well, averaging 2.74 clearances and 4.95 interceptions per game. Manquillo averages 2.16 clearances and 3.65 interceptions while Murphy's stats are 1.32 clearances and 4.16 interceptions every 90 minutes.

In contrast, Trippier has averaged 0.91 clearances and 3.45 interceptions per game for Atletico this season.

Although it has to be said that Newcastle have found themselves on the back foot and defending on numerous occasions this season while Trippier has been involved in a different brand of football in Spain.

Verdict

Trippier’s basic stats compared with Newcastle United’s current right-backs don't suggest any marked improvement in terms of what he could offer Newcastle.

But when you compare the stats of his previous campaign in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur during the 2018-19 season, his strengths become more apparent.

If Trippier’s Premier League stats from 2018-19 are taken into account, he comfortably comes out on top in several categories including cross accuracy (37.6%), interceptions (5.84 per 90) and chances created (1.73 per 90).

While this still doesn’t tell the full story, the fact of the matter is Newcastle are on the verge of signing a Champions League quality right-back despite sitting 19th in the Premier League.

Trippier can’t pull Newcastle out of relegation trouble on his own from the defence, but he could be a crucial piece of the jigsaw to kick-start a January recruitment drive that could help Eddie Howe’s side pull off a great escape.

The 31-year-old is expected to be at Newcastle in time for their next Premier League match at home to Watford on January 15. The club are also hopeful of having more players through the door by then.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.