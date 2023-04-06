Newcastle United took another huge step towards securing a Premier League top-four finish last night as they thrashed West Ham away from home. Callum Wilson looks to be back on form after he netted a brace, with Joelinton (2) and Alexander Isak also chipping in.

The Magpies remain third in the league table, though they are only three points above fifth place and will have to keep up these brilliant form if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season. This campaign has been very intense at the top of the table, with Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Liverpool all in with a shout of finishing in the top four.