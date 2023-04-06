How many points do Newcastle United need to finish in the top four? Last 10 seasons analysed - gallery
How many points Newcastle Utd could need to qualify for the Champions League this season
Newcastle United took another huge step towards securing a Premier League top-four finish last night as they thrashed West Ham away from home. Callum Wilson looks to be back on form after he netted a brace, with Joelinton (2) and Alexander Isak also chipping in.
The Magpies remain third in the league table, though they are only three points above fifth place and will have to keep up these brilliant form if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season. This campaign has been very intense at the top of the table, with Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Liverpool all in with a shout of finishing in the top four.
With Eddie Howe’s side looking increasingly likely to reach their goal after a turbulant season, we have taken a look at what it has taken in previous seasons to finish fourth in the Premier League.