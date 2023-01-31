How Newcastle could get extra time to make new signings after Chelsea make Conor Gallagher stance clear

The Magpies have completed the signing of Harrison Ashby from West Ham, with the 21-year-old right-back signing a long-term contract in the North East.

Newcastle were one of several sides who had shown interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, yet the midfielder looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge this month with the Blues unwilling to loan the player out or sanction a permanent offer below their valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of outgoings midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is expected to complete a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Magpies could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per Premier League and EFL rules, Newcastle and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved and fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad