Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Harrison Ashby becomes first deadline day signing
It’s shaping up to be an eventful transfer deadline day for Newcastle United.
Newcastle are looking to conclude some late business in the January window having already secured deals with Anthony Gordon from Everton and Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. The imminent departure of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest leaves a space in The Magpies squad for a midfielder to come in.
But with the deadline fast approaching, Eddie Howe has little time left to strengthen his squad. Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has been identified as a potential loan target to provide cover in the midfield positions but Premier League rivals Fulham have also been credited with an interest.
Further departures are also expected with goalkeeper Karl Darlow set to join Hull City on loan. There may also be loan opportunities for some of Newcastle’s under-21s players while out-of-favour winger Ryan Fraser has also been attracting interest.
But Newcastle’s main priority today will be confirming their place in the Carabao Cup final as they face Southampton in the semi-final second leg at St James’s Park tonight.
The Magpies take a 1-0 lead into the second leg and will have to avoid defeat in order to confirm their place in the final at Wembley next month. Should Newcastle progress, it will be the club’s first major final since 1999 and first at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium.
United are enjoying a very promising season so far as they head into deadline day sitting third in the Premier League table and looking to strengthen their squad for a Champions League qualification charge.
Key Events
- Newcastle United are preparing for an eventful deadline day that will see them host Southampton in the Carabao Cup second leg at St James’s Park tonight.
- January 2023 ins: Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners, £300,000), Anthony Gordon (Everton, £40m)
- January 2023 expected ins: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United, £3m)
- January 2023 outs: Dan Langley (Spennymoor Town, loan), Joe White (Exeter City, loan), Garang Kuol (Hearts, loan), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, loan), Dylan Stephenson (Hamilton Academical, loan), Niall Brookwell (Darlington, loan)
- January 2023 expected outs: Karl Darlow (Hull City, loan), Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest, ~£10m)
Harrison Ashby has become Newcastle United’s first deadline day signing after joining from West Ham United for £3million.
Speaking about joining Newcastle, the young right-back said: “I couldn’t be happier. I can’t get the smile off my face and it’s a proud day for me and my family. I’m buzzing to come to the game tonight, to meet the fans and to get a taste of the atmosphere.”
The latest on what Newcastle United fans can expect on Deadline Day courtesy of our writer Miles Starforth
Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Sander Berge may be allowed to leave Bramall Lane on Deadline Day following interest from Newcastle United and Fulham. The 24-year-old has played a vital role in helping guide the Blades to 2nd in the Championship, however, Heckingbottom has admitted that off field issues with a takeover bid and transfer embargo mean they might be forced to sell the Norwegian.
When asked why Berge wasn’t involved in their FA Cup tie with Wrexham on Sunday, Heckingbottom responded: “Sander is not here because we have been asked not to use him because our club is speaking to other clubs regarding him. It doesn’t mean Sander’s going anywhere.
“Sander is happy here, but the situation we find ourselves in — mid-takeover with a transfer embargo, no clarity which way it’s going and financial issues — one way to potentially resolve some issues is selling a player. Everyone knows my thoughts but we have had lots of things we have had to deal with but this is in the public eye.
“He would be a big loss, we worked hard to keep this squad together in terms of the balance and how competitive it is and that’s shown in our results and performances. We find ourselves in difficult times financially and it means some tough decisions may have to be made. But there are lots of ways we could come out of it and keep hold of players.”
Eddie Howe told reporters in his press conference ahead of deadine day: “We’ll see what we can do in the market to try and bring a player in. There’s no guarantee in that, as I’ve said with other transfers.
“We’ll try, and we’ll see what we can do, but, in terms of permanent signings, that would be very difficult. We’ll look for, potentially, a loan situation, but it’s got to be the right player. We don’t just want to take any player.”
The club, which is preparing for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton, is also in talks over a move for 21-year-old West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby.
On Ashby, Howe said: “That’s still be be concluded.”
There have been rumours of a potential departure for Allan Saint-Maximin this window amid reported interest from Italy.
But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was quick to dismiss the rumours as he responded when asked if the winger would be leaving: “Absolutely not.”
Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a Premier League match since August but made an impact off the bench last time out in the Carabao Cup at Southampton.
Happy deadline day and happy Carabao Cup semi-final day for Newcastle United!
By 11pm this evening, The Magpies will hopefull be celebrating reaching a first major cup final in 24 years along with having some fresh faces through the door. Either way, a dramatic day is set to unfold.
Eddie Howe’s side confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton over the weekend. But the loss of Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest leaves spaces to fill in the Newcastle squad.
The United boss has confirmed the club are exploring loan deals but time is very much running out, particularly with an all-important match to prepare for!
We’ll be providing updates throughout the day on transfers, news and rumours.
So stay tuned and follow our live blog.