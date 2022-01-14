The Magpies will head into tomorrow’s crucial game knowing that if they are victorious against the Hornets, then they are guaranteed to finish the day outside of the Premier League relegation zone.

This comes after news that Burnley’s clash with Leicester City has been postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases and injuries within the Burnley squad.

If Newcastle were to secure just their second win of the season at St James’s Park tomorrow, then they would leapfrog their opponents and be one point clear of the danger-zone.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, on the flip side, Watford will travel to St James’s Park also knowing that a win would put clear daylight between themselves and the bottom-three, potentially opening up a five-point gap.

The clash with Watford will be the first Premier League game for Newcastle since their draw against Manchester United on December 27 after games against Everton and Southampton were postponed.

Speaking after the postponement, Ralph Hassenhuttl revealed that he doesn’t believe new signings should be eligible to play in rearranged fixtures:

“I don’t think it is really fair for them to play in games that have been postponed.

"I was disappointed we couldn’t play, because we have been in good shape. We also had five cases of Covid. It’s not long ago that we had to fill up our team with nine academy players, and then we got a big (9-0) defeat against Man United.”

Following the conclusion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, Burnley, having played just 17 times this season, will have three games in hand over Newcastle.

