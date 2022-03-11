Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe breaks 27-year Premier League record following Manager of the Month accolade
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been named as the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for February.
The Magpies boss staved off stiff competition from Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to win the award.
Newcastle enjoyed a productive February with wins against Everton, Aston Villa and Brentford as well as an away draw at West Ham United.
Howe’s award sums up the transformation at Newcastle which has seen them climb clear of relegation danger since the turn of the year with a nine game unbeaten run.
It is the fourth time Howe has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award having done so three times previously at his former club AFC Bournemouth.
In doing so, he has become the youngest manager to have won the award on four separate occasions at age 44 and 102 days. Howe has surpassed the record last set by Kevin Keegan, who achieved the same feat with The Magpies back in 1995.