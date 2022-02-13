United host Aston Villa at St James’s Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off) looking to claim a third successive league win for the first time since 2018.

The Newcastle boss will be forced to make at least one change to the side that beat Everton 3-1 on Tuesday night with new loan arrival Matt Targett ineligible to play against his parent club.

There could also be more changes with Kieran Trippier facing a late fitness test following a calf injury and January signings Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn waiting to make their full debuts.

And Howe has insisted he has no problem making changes to a winning side, given the right circumstances.

"I think [Guimaraes and Burn] will play a lot of games for the football club, there's no doubt about that,” Howe said. “There's a lot of games between now and the end of the season.

“I'm totally prepared to change a winning team if I think it is the right thing to do for the team and every game is very different and you have to view games differently.

“I'll try to make the right decision for the benefit of the team at every moment.”

“Bruno has trained very well and looked really good as has Dan. The biggest thing for me is not to make too many changes to the team at once, I don't think that would have been a wise thing to do after the Leeds game.

“That was a strong performance so to suddenly make three or four changes to the team, I don't think that would have been wise.

“We were forced to make one and I thought Matty Targett did really well in the game so every game will be viewed individually.”

Newcastle’s team will be confirmed at 1pm on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their positive upturn in form under Howe as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

The Magpies have lost just one in seven league matches under Howe at St James’s Park – a 4-0 defeat to defending champions Manchester City back in December.

