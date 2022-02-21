Fraser has been a regular starter for The Magpies in recent weeks but was forced off in the closing stages of the draw at The London Stadium as Miguel Almiron replaced him.

The winger looked to be struggling after picking up a yellow card for a foul on Nikola Vlašić moments earlier.

Howe suggested it could be a hamstring issue, but the situation isn’t completely clear.

Newcastle United's Scottish midfielder Ryan Fraser (C) fights for the ball with West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice during the English Premier League football match between West Ham and Newcastle United at the London Stadium, in London on February 19, 2022.(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t know [how Fraser is] at this moment in time,” Howe told The Gazette.

“I think he said, as he was coming [off the pitch], that his hamstring was a little bit sore but we’ll see. It could be a bit of fatigue or cramp in there.”

Howe will be hoping Fraser will be fit and available for Saturday’s trip to Brentford (3pm kick-off). Elsewhere in the squad, Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) is also an injury doubt while Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) are ruled out until the latter weeks of the campaign.

But Newcastle have been handed an injury boost with centre-back Federico Fernandez returning to the bench after a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The Magpies are six games unbeaten in the Premier League and could move up as high as 14th in the Premier League table should they beat The Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium next weekend.

