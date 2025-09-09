Newcastle United latest news: Amanda Staveley has spoken about Eddie Howe’s impact at St James’ Park in an emotional interview.

Amanda Staveley has spoken about the decision to appoint Eddie Howe as Newcastle United head coach back in 2021 and the crucial role that club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan played in securing Howe’s signature.

At the time of Howe’s appointment, Newcastle United were languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season under Steve Bruce. Graeme Jones had taken charge of three games on an interim basis following Bruce’s departure and Howe was tasked with steering the Magpies away from the bottom three.

After an initial attempt to lure Unai Emery to St James’ Park, Howe was the man picked to take over from Bruce on a permanent basis. Come the end of the season and under Howe’s management, Newcastle United had finished comfortably above the relegation zone and just over 18 months after his appointment as head coach, he had led Newcastle to Champions League qualification.

Amanda Staveley’s Eddie Howe and Newcastle United message

A month before Howe was appointed as Newcastle United head coach, Staveley had finally completed a takeover of the club, one that had been in the works for a number of years. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, was installed as the club’s new chairman, with a threadbare board tasked with ensuring they got the right head coach in to avoid what would have been a disastrous relegation for the club.

“We desperately wanted Eddie to come and join us," Staveley told the High Performance Podcast.

“To get Eddie we interviewed over 30 people and there were two outstanding candidates. Unai [Emery] and Eddie. Eddie was just unbelievable.

“Obviously he had just been at Bournemouth who had been relegated so a lot of people were saying to me and a lot of agents were thinking we don't want Eddie because I don't get paid. So they were saying 'well that Eddie Howe guy, if you take him you'll be relegated. Amanda, I know that you're not very well versed in football, this is very new to you, you don't want to look stupid'.

“And so you'd say ‘thank you, appreciate that'. So luckily, you've got to rely on your fantastic board which was there, which we had from day one and they were so good.

“And Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] has a very good sense and loved Eddie straight away and he didn't really get to speak to Unai. But it was the perfect manager, he's just extraordinary.”

In an emotional interview with Jake Humphrey, Staveley broke down in tears as she was handed a letter from a Newcastle United fan thanking her for her work during her time as co-owner of the club. Alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Staveley left Newcastle United as a co-owner last summer after almost three years at St James’ Park.

Staveley has most recently been linked with a takeover of Tottenham Hotspur following Daniel Levy’s surprising departure from the north London club. However, Spurs have publicly denied that they are up for sale.