Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's still very early days in the Premier League this season and recent form will give Newcastle United supporters confidence that the side can rise up from their current eighth place in the top flight. Early defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Brighton meant a slightly slower start than hoped for from the Magpies, but those in-form teams were always going to be tough tests for Eddie Howe's men.

Meetings with Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth in four league matches look enticing opportunities to rack up the points. With Liverpool back at it, Brighton relentless and Aston Villa firing, even a strong run of wins could still leave Newcastle United fighting tooth and nail for European qualification next term.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s therefore poignant to note upcoming changes to Champions League qualification with the Premier League likely to get the chance to send an extra team to the group stage next term. That will all depend on the leagues across the continent with the best ‘coefficient’.

Football supporters will be familiar with that term from how the competition’s group stage pots are worked out and if the Premier League is classed in the top two leagues across Europe, then an extra spot will be granted. This would then go to the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League.

That head-turning news isn’t guaranteed, but only once in the last seven seasons has the Premier League failed to be classed in the top two European leagues. That was in 2019/20 when La Liga and Bundesliga took the crown. Here’s how it’s panned out in recent times.

2016-17: Bundesliga and Premier League

2017-18: Premier League and La Liga

2018-19: Premier League and La Liga

2019-20: La Liga and Bundesliga

2020-21: Premier League and La Liga

2021-22: Premier League and Eredivisie

2022-23: Premier League and Serie A

It’s been a memorable return to European action so far for Newcastle United this season (Image: Getty Images)

There is a slight complication the Premier League will have to contend with to make its way into the Champions League’s top two leagues this season. The top flight has eight clubs in Europe this season after West Ham won the Europa Conference League and didn’t qualify for Europe domestically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That large number of teams means that every club’s win in Europe is worth slightly less to the coefficient score, as it’s an average of eight clubs rather than seven. The last time the Premier League had eight sides in Europe was 2015/16 and it only finished third in the coefficient ranking - although that year Southampton and West Ham failed to make it through the qualifying rounds whereas this year all sides have progressed to the group stages.