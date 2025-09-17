Hugo Ekitike’s £69million summer transfer to Liverpool has already been questioned following the signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Hugo Ekitike has been told he may come to regret his decision to join Liverpool over Newcastle United this summer.

While the 23-year-old forward has got his Liverpool career off to a good start following his £69million summer arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt, the £130million Premier League record purchase of Alexander Isak from Newcastle risks scuppering his early momentum.

While Isak is still working his way up to full fitness after missing pre-season and the start of the new season, the Swedish striker is expected to be Liverpool’s main man, leading the line in the years to come, raising early question marks over Ekitike’s place in the side moving forward.

Newcastle tried to sign Ekitike from Frankfurt earlier in the summer and had a deal lined up with the Bundesliga club only for the French forward to opt to join Liverpool instead. It’s the third time Ekitike has turned down the chance to join Newcastle.

Hugo Ekitike super-agent admits NUFC transfer regret

Super-agent Ali Barat was hired to facilitate Ekitike’s transfer from Frankfurt over the summer.

When asked by Tuttosport to name a transfer deal he wished he had been able to strike over the summer, Barat highlighted the failed move to Newcastle.

“Hugo Ekitike,” he replied. 'I was working on behalf of Eintracht Frankfurt to bring him to Newcastle, I stayed in Germany for 10 days. We agreed everything with the German club and the player.

“Then Liverpool called him and he chose Anfield.”

With Barat admitting his regret over Ekitike’s failed move to Newcastle, could the player himself have regrets further down the line?

That’s what beIN Sports pundit Andy Gray has suggested when discussing Liverpool’s striker situation.

Andy Gray ‘can’t believe’ Hugo Ekitike joined Liverpool

While joining the Premier League champions over Newcastle is a more attractive move for most players, Ekitike included, it may not always work out best for the individual.

That’s what Gray suggested when speaking about Ekitike’s position at the club now Isak has arrived.

“If you’re being sold to a team like Liverpool, and Ekitike was being, okay, Newcastle were in the asking,” he said ahead of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Burnley on beIN Sports.

“Ekitike’s joining Liverpool, he speaks to them, he certainly would have asked them: ‘What’s your plans for me? What do you see me doing?’

“I can’t believe he joined the team after being told: ‘Well, we’re going to sign you, but after we’ve got you, we’re going to buy Alexander Isak for double the price you’ve cost, so you’re going to play a few games, but you won’t play quite as much as you might expect.”

But beIN Sports host Richard Keys disagreed as he responded: “I can't believe him and his agent hadn't read a newspaper or were unaware of Liverpool's interest in Alexander Isak.

“I am certain Liverpool said to them, Richard Hughes and maybe Arne Slot, you'll play half the matches. We have 70 games, you'll play half of them so we want you to come and play. If I've got a choice of joining Newcastle or the league champions, one of the best, if not the best, team in Europe right now, I know where I'm going.”

Hugo Ekitike reacts to Alexander Isak Liverpool competition

When asked about the added competition Isak’s transfer will bring, Ekitike said: “When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players and Isak is among them.”

“Seeing him arrive is a pleasure. It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform at my best.”