Hugo Ekitike has hit back at claims that he may be regretting his decision to sign for Liverpool this summer. Ekitike was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United before his move to Anfield was confirmed.

Just weeks after Ekitike joined Arne Slot’s side, the Reds completed a £130m move for Alexander Isak after chasing his signature throughout the summer. After being left out of Slot’s squad for their clash with Burnley last weekend, Isak was then included in the starting XI for their win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

That move was questioned by journalist Julien Laurens who questioned how much gametime Ekitike would get once Isak returned to full fitness: “He signed after a first approach from Liverpool to Newcastle for Isak, when they closed the door,” Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live last week.

“That was before Isak went on strike and stopped training with them. Then Liverpool reverted to Ekitike, who was on his way to Newcastle in the first place because he was supposed to be the replacement, or to play together if nobody came in for Isak.”

He added: “We knew that as soon as Isak was fit, the one to be dropped was Ekitike. It was just very clear,” he said. “Can they play together? Of course they can.

“You could play Ekitike from the start but off the left, but that's not really his position. I'm not sure how well it's going to work.

“It was just one of Ekitike and Isak [in the team] and it was never going to be Ekitike over Isak unless Isak is not fit.”

Hugo Ekitike hits back at transfer claims

After failing to score v Atletico Madrid last week, Isak returned to the substitution bench this weekend, with Ekitike starting up-front for Slot’s side in the Merseyside derby. The Frenchman would reward his manager’s faith with a goal before being withdrawn in the 67th minute for Isak.

Isak again wasn’t able to get his name on the scoresheet on Saturday, but Liverpool were able to hold onto a slender lead and secure their fifth straight win. Following that win, Ekitike was asked about his move to Liverpool and the reasons for turning down a potential switch to St James: Park.

“It was my choice, it's what I wanted,” Ekitike responded . “Because I had more of a feeling coming here and I knew it was the right time and the right place for me.

“I wanted to get back to the top level and come back this time better equipped, more ready in all aspects. And I don't think I made a mistake.”

Having twice previously made a move for the striker, Newcastle United again missed out on Ekitike’s signature this summer and instead bolstered their attacking ranks by signing Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart. Wissa is yet to feature for his new club after being injured on international duty, whilst Woltemade netted on his debut last weekend with a winning goal against Wolves.