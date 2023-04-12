A brilliant start to the season for Stade Reims last campaign had piqued the interest of Newcastle once the January transfer window opened. Callum Wilson’s injury problems meant the Magpies went into the notoriously difficult market needing a striker.

Their purchase of Chris Wood softened their desperation, but Ekitike’s signature was still chased right up until deadline day where they eventually had an offer accepted by the Ligue 1 club. However, the Frenchman rejected Newcastle’s advances and opted to stay at Stade Reims. By the time they had rekindled their interest this summer, PSG came calling.

For many, failing to land Ekitike was a sign that no matter how much progress they made on the pitch, Newcastle remained behind the elite clubs in the pecking order. However, not signing Ekitike meant the club had enough money to sign Alexander Isak - and with eight goals in 13 Premier League games and some stunning performances - that transfer has been more than justified.

Isak is developing into the striker many fans hoped he would become on Tyneside and is a certified fans favourite. Ekitike, meanwhile, hasn’t enjoyed anywhere near that sort of success in the French capital.

The 20-year-old has featured 20 times for PSG in the league but is yet to complete a full match and has scored just three goals during that time. With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi ahead of him, it’s unsurprising to see his lack of gametime, however, he has seemingly done little to impress when given an opportunity.

According to reports in L’Equipe, PSG may look to offload Ekitike this summer after just a year at the club. Ekitike is currently on-loan at the club, but will join them on a permanent basis at the end of the season - one that could prove to be his only campaign at the club.

Hugo Ekitike has struggled to find form at PSG since his move in summer (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Whilst performances on the field haven’t matched the levels he set last season, Ekitike has also caused controversy off it after a ‘misunderstanding’ regarding his Instagram bio. Ekitike had appeared to delete his bio and replace it with the words ‘sub 44’. Many in France interpreted this as a jibe at his current standing in the PSG team with 44 being the number he has worn for the club this season.

However, the player later explained the change, revealing it was in support of his brother’s new business venture. This saga served only to highlight Ekitike’s perilous position at PSG.

At 20, there is a great chance that Ekitike will be able to recapture the form he showed at Stade Reims to become the striker that had Newcastle and PSG chasing his signature. However, right now, there can be no doubt that the Magpies have struck gold with the signing of Isak as someone who can help lead their charge towards domestic and European success in the future.

Whilst a move to PSG may not, in hindsight, have been the best decision for Ekitike as he aimed to make his name in the game, it was a move he couldn't possibly have turned down. Ultimately, that decision transformed Newcastle’s fortunes and one that will hopefully reap them great rewards in the future.