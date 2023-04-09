Second-half substitute Wilson – who had missed out on a start despite scoring twice against West Ham United at the London Stadium in midweek – set up Isak for yesterday's winner at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak’s 61st-minute strike, which followed an equaliser from Joelinton after Ivan Toney had given Brentford a half-time lead with a penalty, gave Newcastle a 2-1 win.

However, Eddie Howe – who normally plays with one out-and-out striker – doesn’t see Isak and Wilson starting games together “every week”.

Asked how chose between Isak and Wilson for the game, United’s head coach said: “I had discussions with the medical team and sports scientists, and view the players’ load, and tried to get a decision based on all that information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tough call, because, as I’ve said so many times, they’re two top-qualify players. Can they play together every week? Probably not, tactically, from our perspective. Can they play together in a game like that? Absolutely, yes.”

Howe had felt that his team needed “more of a focal point” after a poor first-half performance which had also seen Nick Pope save a penalty from former Newcastle striker Toney.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates scoring his team's winner yesterday.