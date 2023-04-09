News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe drops big Newcastle United hint on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson partnership

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson combined to change the game for Newcastle United against Brentford.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Second-half substitute Wilson – who had missed out on a start despite scoring twice against West Ham United at the London Stadium in midweek – set up Isak for yesterday's winner at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Isak’s 61st-minute strike, which followed an equaliser from Joelinton after Ivan Toney had given Brentford a half-time lead with a penalty, gave Newcastle a 2-1 win.

However, Eddie Howe – who normally plays with one out-and-out striker – doesn’t see Isak and Wilson starting games together “every week”.

Asked how chose between Isak and Wilson for the game, United’s head coach said: “I had discussions with the medical team and sports scientists, and view the players’ load, and tried to get a decision based on all that information.

"It was a tough call, because, as I’ve said so many times, they’re two top-qualify players. Can they play together every week? Probably not, tactically, from our perspective. Can they play together in a game like that? Absolutely, yes.”

Howe had felt that his team needed “more of a focal point” after a poor first-half performance which had also seen Nick Pope save a penalty from former Newcastle striker Toney.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates scoring his team's winner yesterday.

“The thinking behind getting Alex and Callum together was pretty obvious, really,” said Howe. “I just think we needed more of a focal point in the game. We needed the ability to run in behind, because, for whatever reason, that wasn’t happening in the first half.”

