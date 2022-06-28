The 20-year-old forward appeared close to joining Newcastle earlier this month after a £25.6million fee was agreed with Reims.
Read More
But ‘ridiculous’ agent fee demands have seen The Magpies distance themselves from the deal. It was also claimed that PSG were interested in signing Ekitike, but Paris-based newspaper Le Parisien has reported that this is not the case.
Le Parisien suggest that PSG’s name was simply used to drive up Ekitike’s fee.
Now the player risks being left without a new club as Newcastle have grown frustrated and are actively looking at potential alternatives.
Ekitike was the highest scoring teenager in Europe’s top five leagues last season as he netted 10 goals in 24 appearances for Reims. Newcastle were keen on signing the young forward back in January but the player decided against a move.