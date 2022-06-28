The 20-year-old forward appeared close to joining Newcastle earlier this month after a £25.6million fee was agreed with Reims.

But ‘ridiculous’ agent fee demands have seen The Magpies distance themselves from the deal. It was also claimed that PSG were interested in signing Ekitike, but Paris-based newspaper Le Parisien has reported that this is not the case.

Reims' forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

Le Parisien suggest that PSG’s name was simply used to drive up Ekitike’s fee.

Now the player risks being left without a new club as Newcastle have grown frustrated and are actively looking at potential alternatives.