Dominic Calvert-Lewin has spoken about his Everton future amid speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Calvert-Lewin as he enters the final few months of his current deal at Goodison Park. Interest from St James’ Park comes amid a stuttering start to the season in-front of goal and injury issues that has meant Callum Wilson has yet to feature at all this campaign.

Calvert-Lewin had been seen as a Premier League proven deputy to Alexander Isak and may be someone that Newcastle United look to target when the January transfer window opens. Despite Sean Dyche’s reluctance to see one of his key players leave the club, the 27-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract when the winter window opens and the Toffees would be risking losing him on a free transfer if he isn’t sold in January or a new deal is not agreed.

Speaking to the club for their matchday programme ahead of their draw against Fulham on Saturday, Calvert-Lewin addressed his future at the club and the speculation that surrounded him during the summer: “Noise is noise - it's nothing I've not experienced before,” he said.

“You know, there's always going to be noise externally when it comes to football. It's part and parcel of the job and something you have to deal with as a player.

“For me, during the summer, I was on holiday with my family, relaxing. Obviously, as an Everton player preparing to go in for pre-season and preparing to be ready for the new season as an Everton player.

“I always try to look at things I can control and that's something I couldn't control in the summer. So, therefore, I just focused on relaxing, enjoying my time with my family and then getting myself in good condition to get ready to go for pre-season.”

After scoring a club record 85 Premier League goals last season, Newcastle United have netted just nine goals so far this campaign, averaging just a goal a game. Isak, their top scorer last season, has netted just twice in eight appearances.