Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe celebrated his third year in charge of the club ahead of a trip to high-flying Nottingham Forest this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Looking back on his tenure, Howe claimed he is happy with the progress, but admits he wants more as the club looks to end a 55-year trophy drought. Having brought The Magpies within touching distance of the Carabao Cup in 2023, Howe hopes to go one further and win silverware before his spell on Tyneside is over.

“It feels good to still be here,” Howe laughed. “When you come in you're never sure how things are going to go.

“You come in with the best intentions and lots of dreams. There's uncertainty, some insecurities because you're going into the unknown and we didn't know what awaited us.

“The first challenge was to stay in the league. That was the only thing that consumed me.

“Of course, I’m happy with the progress. You always want more because we haven’t got the one thing we wanted when we came in which was a trophy. That was the dream and that’s still driving us.”

And the legacy Howe wishes to leave is one that allows the club to be successful for years to come.

“The key thing for me is giving my best every day to bring long-term success and solid foundations so whoever comes in next has the chance to take the club on,” he added.

“The fourth year, we're looking at progression and improvement. We're looking at a really tight Premier League. Consistency is a big word for us.”

Newcastle experienced heartbreak in the previous two Carabao Cup campaigns after a late equaliser and subsequent penalty loss to Chelsea last season, preceded by a Wembley defeat at the hands of Manchester United during the 2022-23 campaign. Howe and Newcastle got revenge on Chelsea last week with a 2-0 win St. James’ Park to set up a home quarter-final tie against Brentford on December 18.

Itching for revenge isn’t exclusive to Howe’s side, as this weekend’s opponents Nottingham Forest were knocked out in the second round of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle at the City Ground on penalties back in August. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will be looking to continue their excellent form in the league and avoid home disappointment against Newcastle once again.