Newcastle United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League this evening (8:15pm kick-off).

After Sunday’s crucial 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle will be eyeing back-to-back league wins to continue their Champions League qualification charge. Chelsea’s win over Southampton on Tuesday night saw The Magpies drop to sixth in the table but they could move as high as third with a victory at Anfield this evening.

But to do that, Newcastle will have to win at a ground they haven’t picked up three points at since 1994. Newcastle and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James’ Park when they last met in December and will meet again in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium next month.

Liverpool sit 11 points clear at the top of the table and are closing in on a second Premier League title win with 11 games remaining.

What Eddie Howe said about the match

Looking ahead to the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said during his press conference on Tuesday morning: “We need to play close to a perfect game. I think learning from the recent game against Manchester City would be a useful starting point for us, where we didn’t execute the aggressive game plan that we wanted.

“We didn’t attack enough. Anfield is a really great environment to play football.

“But not a great environment if you are not totally there. We need to make sure we turn up.

“We are going to need to start the game well. We have to be aggressive, have a threat in the game.

“We need every bit of our game to be functioning.”

What Arne Slot said about the match

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who will serve the first game of his two match touchline ban at Anfield this evening, said about the game: “[Newcastle] have so much offensive threat. I think normally they are not a team that concedes so many goals because they are very aggressive in defending as well.

“I saw – not for this game but just out of interest – the semi-final they played against Arsenal and we all know how well Arsenal are when it comes to attacking, also in defending, but in this situation in attacking and they just kept them away from their goal by defending really strong, maybe similar to what we did at [Manchester] City – defending with 10 or 11 players.

“They can score goals but they are also able to defend really strong, and that is what makes them such a difficult team to play against.”

AI predicts Liverpool v Newcastle United

Although most things point to a Liverpool victory at Anfield this evening, we were interested to know how X’s Grok AI predicted the match to unfold.

Here are the results...

Liverpool AI predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Newcastle United AI predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Miley; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Goalscorers and Key Events

13’ – Goal: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)Assist: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Salah opens the scoring with a trademark cut-in from the right, curling a shot past Pope after a pinpoint pass from Alexander-Arnold splits Newcastle’s defence.

35’ – Goal: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)Assist: Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle equalize on a swift counter. Guimarães plays a through ball to Isak, who outpaces Konaté and slots it past Alisson with a cool finish.

68’ – Goal: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)Assist: Andrew Robertson - Liverpool regain the lead as Robertson whips in a cross from the left, and Szoboszlai volleys it home from close range after Newcastle’s defense fails to clear.

83’ – Goal: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)Assist: Mohamed SalahSubstitute Gakpo seals the win, latching onto a Salah through ball and firing low past Pope after Newcastle push forward for an equalizer.

AI Predicted score: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United