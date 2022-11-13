‘I don't want...’ – Fabian Schar makes revealing Newcastle United admission ahead of World Cup

Newcastle sit third in the table having gone 10 league games unbeaten and head into the World Cup break as the division’s in-form side following Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea at St James’s Park. Joe Willock scored the only goal of the game as United continued their best start to a top-flight season since 1995-96.

Schar will be heading to his third World Cup with Switzerland this winter and will join up with his national team-mates on Monday before flying out to Qatar. And after helping United secure their seventh clean sheet of the season and reach 30 points after just 15 games, the defender admitted he was ‘proud’ of the performance.

"We just want to win you know,” he said. “We do everything to win. Putting everybody on the line, every tackle counts and it was a real fight.

Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (L) celebrates after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on November 12, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We didn't give Chelsea any chances to score, this is how you win games against them. We wanted more so we're really proud of the team."

After the game, tempers flared between the two sets of players as Chelsea’s Kai Havertz clashed with Dan Burn while the Newcastle defender celebrated the three points.

"It was unbelievable,” Schar added. "When you see the last 10 minutes how we left everything on the pitch, we were desperate to win.

"Sometimes you have to be nasty and put everything on the pitch. We done that brilliantly and overall I think we deserved to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great to finish the first part of the season like that."

While Newcastle have been in fantastic form in the opening 15 games with just one defeat and the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, an argument could be made that the extended pause to the season could stifle their momentum.

Newcastle will return to competitive action the week before Christmas in a Carabao Cup fourth round tie against AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park before facing Leicester City in the league on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously we have had six wins in a row [including penalty shoot-out win v Crystal Palace] and are in a great position,” Schar added. "I don't want to stop the season with Newcastle, but I think it's the same for everybody.

"I'm going to the World Cup which is something special as well. So I feel a bit of both.

"I don't want to leave Newcastle but playing at the World Cup with Switzerland is something special. I'll enjoy that and then I will be happy when I come back."

Schar continued: "Where we are now and when you see the first 15 games what we have achieved is excellent. We can be really pleased with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know we are not even halfway in the Premier League yet. It's still a long season and we have to do the same when we come back.