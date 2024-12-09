Loic Remy felt he had a ‘great connection’ during his season at Newcastle United despite never signing for the club permanently.

Newcastle were set to sign the French striker following Demba Ba’s departure in January 2013 and even had a bid accepted by Marseille only for Queens Park Rangers to swoop in and hijack the deal. QPR were ultimately relegated from the Premier League and Newcastle retained their interest in Remy, signing him on loan for the 2013-14 campaign.

Discussing his move to Newcastle from QPR, Remy said: “I remember speaking with [Harry] Redknapp, who was trying to get me to stay with the club, in the Championship, but I just couldn't.

“My mind was set on the Premier League and it was difficult for Harry to accept that but, in the end, he let me go.

"When you're being offered an opportunity to play for a club with such a great atmosphere and for a coach who really wants you to be a part of his project, it's only ever going to be a yes.”

During his season on Tyneside, Remy scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League matches, earning a place in the France 2014 World Cup squad as a result. Over a decade later, the 37-year-old credited former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew for his strong campaign with the club.

"Alan improved my finishing and my positioning in games, and encouraged me to help the team off the ball,” Remy added. “He helped me a lot. You know, I could have been injured and he'd have played me with one leg...that's how much he wanted me to be a part of things.

Loic Remy in action for Lille. | AFP via Getty Images

"It ended up being a successful season for me - finishing with 14 league goals in 26 games. I was always a player who thrived on confidence from my manager.

“If I got that, I was going to give you 100 times more than I'd give anyone else. I just had a great connection with Alan."

Newcastle were linked with signing Remy permanently from QPR but he ultimately joined Chelsea instead. But he never really hit the heights of his Newcastle spell again with eight league goals during the 2017-18 season his best return after leaving Tyneside.

Remy officially retired from football last October following his release from Ligue 1 side Brest.