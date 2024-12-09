Newcastle United’s performances were expected to improve with the side not playing in Europe.

When Newcastle finished fourth during the 2022-23 campaign, a lack of European football and lower fixture demand was cited by pundits and opposition managers as a contributing factor behind the club’s success that season. So when The Magpies narrowly missed out on European qualification last season, there was an expectation that their domestic form would improve as a silver lining.

It was a message conveyed by chief executive Darren Eales and sporting director Paul Mitchell over the summer. Head coach Eddie Howe himself also felt the decreased fixture demand on his squad and increased training time with his player would have its advantages this season.

But things haven’t materialised that way with Newcastle sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League after 15 games having won just two of their last nine matches.

The Gazette asked Howe why his side have lacked consistency in their performance and energy levels despite no European football this season, he responded: “I think we’re certainly fit enough, the numbers the team have been delivering…the Liverpool numbers fitness-wise were through the roof and I think we’ve been consistently better throughout.

“At the start of the season, I’ve said many times we weren’t where we needed to be physically but that’s certainly not the case now so I think we can take that one away. Then you’re looking ‘well we’ve got less games so we should be fresher and perform better’ and that’s not been the case, I have to hold my hands up to that and say that’s not really materialised and I don’t feel like it’s been a big advantage for us.

“So, yeah, I wouldn’t say that’s an advantage currently that we’re enjoying.”

Newcastle won nine domestic games out of 12 between September and December last year alongside playing in the Champions League. But it wasn’t until after the side were knocked out of the competition where Newcastle’s form dipped last season - losing six games out of seven in the league.

Next up for Newcastle is Leicester City at St James’ Park next Saturday (3pm kick-off).