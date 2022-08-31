Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being named on the bench for the season opener against Nottingham Forest, Botman has started the last three Premier League matches for Newcastle against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And the 22-year-old feels he is getting to grips with the intensity of the league following his £35million arrival from Lille earlier in the summer.

Sven Botman of Newcastle United is put under pressure by Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"It's a new league and the intensity is really high here,” Botman admitted. "So I can understand every new player that comes here goes through [a period of adapting].

"Of course, you watch it on television but in real life it's different. I say what I said when I first came here, I came to play in the Premier League and play for Newcastle. I really like it and I hope many more [games] will come."

Botman also revealed he had a conversation with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe after he was left out of the starting line-up for the Nottingham Forest match.

"I spoke with the gaffer about it,” he said. "He had his reasons and I had to accept it.

"And at the end, everything happens for a reason. At the moment I am happy and I am playing. So I hope it will continue like this and I will try to help the team as much as possible."

Next up for Botman and Newcastle is one of their toughest tests of the season at Liverpool.

"Every game is a big challenge for everybody,” Botman added. "Wolves away was also difficult.

"Newcastle is trying to grow as a club, dominating everybody, and it will take time. But we are in a good way. It will be difficult to dominate teams in the Premier League because it's the strongest league in the world.”

When asked if it was a ‘dream’ to play in big games against the likes of Liverpool, the Dutchman responded: "You could say that. I have played Champions League of course, but you want to play against the big teams.