‘I had to accept it’ – Sven Botman reveals Eddie Howe talk after Newcastle United omission
Sven Botman is embracing the challenge of coming up against Liverpool with Newcastle United on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).
After being named on the bench for the season opener against Nottingham Forest, Botman has started the last three Premier League matches for Newcastle against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
And the 22-year-old feels he is getting to grips with the intensity of the league following his £35million arrival from Lille earlier in the summer.
"It's a new league and the intensity is really high here,” Botman admitted. "So I can understand every new player that comes here goes through [a period of adapting].
"Of course, you watch it on television but in real life it's different. I say what I said when I first came here, I came to play in the Premier League and play for Newcastle. I really like it and I hope many more [games] will come."
Botman also revealed he had a conversation with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe after he was left out of the starting line-up for the Nottingham Forest match.
"I spoke with the gaffer about it,” he said. "He had his reasons and I had to accept it.
"And at the end, everything happens for a reason. At the moment I am happy and I am playing. So I hope it will continue like this and I will try to help the team as much as possible."
Next up for Botman and Newcastle is one of their toughest tests of the season at Liverpool.
"Every game is a big challenge for everybody,” Botman added. "Wolves away was also difficult.
"Newcastle is trying to grow as a club, dominating everybody, and it will take time. But we are in a good way. It will be difficult to dominate teams in the Premier League because it's the strongest league in the world.”
When asked if it was a ‘dream’ to play in big games against the likes of Liverpool, the Dutchman responded: "You could say that. I have played Champions League of course, but you want to play against the big teams.
“Every game we play is a big test. Man City of course and now Liverpool, it will be a hard game, we will do our best and try to get some points there."