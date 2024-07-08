Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted he is a big fan of Nico Williams amid speculation linking him with a big-money move this summer.

Williams has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 with his dazzling performances helping Spain to a semi-final in Germany. The 21-year-old registered eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for his club last season and has been linked with a big money move this summer - with speculation only growing following his performances for his country.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the winger - although they will face serious competition for his signature with Barcelona among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him. The La Liga giants could look to offload former Leeds United winger Raphinha in order to fund a move for Williams - although Laporta has stressed that the club can afford a move for the winger this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laporta, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I like Nico, a lot. I can say that financially we can make it happen. It’s result of work that has been done over all these years to reach this point. We could, of course, face a signing of this level.”