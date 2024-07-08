‘I like’ - Barcelona chief drops major transfer hint amid Newcastle United speculation
Williams has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 with his dazzling performances helping Spain to a semi-final in Germany. The 21-year-old registered eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for his club last season and has been linked with a big money move this summer - with speculation only growing following his performances for his country.
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the winger - although they will face serious competition for his signature with Barcelona among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him. The La Liga giants could look to offload former Leeds United winger Raphinha in order to fund a move for Williams - although Laporta has stressed that the club can afford a move for the winger this summer.
Laporta, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I like Nico, a lot. I can say that financially we can make it happen. It’s result of work that has been done over all these years to reach this point. We could, of course, face a signing of this level.”
Athletic Club’s Basque-only transfer policy means they often pay very high wages to their players and demand big money if they allow any of their star players to leave. Williams, who turns 22 this week, is among their prized-assets and it would likely take a big bid in order to tempt his club into a sale this summer.
