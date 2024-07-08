Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United are set to add Ruud Van Nistelrooy to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Van Nistelrooy is in Manchester ahead of his proposed move back to Old Trafford - one that will see him join Ten Hag’s coaching staff. The former PSV Eindhoven manager has been without a job since leaving the Eredivisie side in May 2024 and was recently linked with taking over from Vincent Kompany at Burnley before Scott Parker was confirmed as new Clarets boss.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals for Manchester United during his five years at the club, joins an ever-changing team of staff at Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment into the club. Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada have joined from Newcastle United and Manchester City respectively as INEOS aim to transform the footballing department at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy’s addition to the coaching staff comes after Manchester United confirmed that Ten Hag has signed an extension to his contract, despite great speculation that he would leave his role as manager after guiding the Red Devils to their worst ever Premier League finish last season - although their triumph in the FA Cup final over local rivals Manchester City ensured that they would be playing European football next season at Newcastle United’s expense. Rene Hake, who most recently took charge of Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, is also expected to move to Old Trafford this summer.