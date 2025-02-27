Stopping Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been branded an ‘impossible task’ for Premier League defenders this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Egyptian has 25 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League so far this season, smashing goal-contribution records with 10 games left to play. Salah was on an eight-game scoring streak in all competitions heading into Wednesday night’s match against Newcastle at Anfield.

While he contributed positively to a 2-0 win with yet another assist for Alexis Mac Allister to wrap up the points and send Liverpool 13 points clear at the top of the table, Salah’s scoring streak ultimately came to an end. It only took a 20-year-old Newcastle left-back to come up against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall was arguably the only player who truly impressed for Newcastle in both halves in the 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. For the second game running, he was The Magpies’ best player once again despite the defeat at Anfield.

In a performance labelled ‘okay’ by head coach Eddie Howe, Hall’s display was one real positive to take from the game up against Salah. A sign of encouragement for the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Hall has potentially been Newcastle’s player of the season so far though had a notable ‘off-day’ along with several of his teammates in the recent 4-0 defeat at Manchester City. But the manner in which he has responded in the two games that have followed has been very impressive for such a young player.

In recent games where some of Newcastle’s most experienced players have struggled for consistency, Hall has been a solid performer at left-back. At just 20, he is the side’s standard setter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Lewis can be really pleased because there is no harder opponent in the Premier League this year, the stats say [than Salah],” Howe said after the match. “ I thought Lewis stuck to his guns really well. He can be very proud of himself.”

A year ago, Hall was struggling to get into the Newcastle side during his loan move from Chelsea. Hard work and progress on the training ground, paired with several defensive injuries, saw the youngster handed an opportunity towards the back end of last season - and he hasn’t looked back since.

Since making his loan move to Newcastle permanent for £28million last summer, Hall is now a key player in Howe’s side and a full England international.