Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle United against PSG in the Champions League last season | Getty Images

Newcastle United face three games in six days next week in what could prove to be a crucial test of their Champions League qualification credentials.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are next up for Eddie Howe’s side before Crystal Palace just three days later make the trip to St James’ Park. A trip to Villa Park then concludes a hectic six days which begins with back-to-back home games on Tyneside in a period of the season that could decide their Champions League qualification destiny.

Newcastle United have already secured Conference League football next season by virtue of their Carabao Cup triumph, but Champions League qualification would be the cherry on top of the icing on what has been the most memorable of seasons. However, they are going to have to work for it between now and Sunday 25 May when the season concludes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A top-five finish will be good enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but with ten teams all with a shot of finishing in that part of the table, the Magpies will have to be at their best to ensure they are included in the top five finishers.

Liverpool and Arsenal have all-but guaranteed their qualification, but any of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and possibly Bournemouth will believe they could also finish in the top five this season. Newcastle United cannot afford to slip up, but their players recognise the challenge facing them.

Fabian Schar’s Champions League dream

Schar added another highlight to his ever expanding reel on Monday night when he saw a shot from inside his own half smash against the crossbar before Jacob Murphy tapped home to put the Magpies 2-0 up at the King Power Stadium. Although it didn’t result in a goal for the former Swiss international, the moment will undoubtedly rank among his very best in a black-and-white shirt.

It’s likely, though, that his top moment will be his stunning strike against PSG at St James’ Park - one that secured Newcastle a 4-1 win against the Ligue 1 side. Speaking to the Gazette, Schar was asked what it would mean to him and his teammates to bring Champions League football and nights like that against PSG back to St James’ Park: “For everyone. We've been there last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know what we want and what we can achieve and how big the Champions League is. Everyone wants to be there. We want to be at our best level week in, week out and will focus on our game.”

Whilst not being at their best for large periods of the season, Newcastle have put themselves in a fantastic position to end the campaign on a high and for Harvey Barnes, who was restricted to just one appearance in the Champions League last season because of injury, believes the team are well set to push on and seal a top-five finish.

“There is a lot to play for and we have started that period really well with two wins,” Barnes said. “We don't want the season now to finish on a downer. We are fully focused.

“We know we are in a good position in the table. All we can do is our job and win our games and we will finish in the top four or five.”