Newcastle United have been handed a 'huge advantage' in the race for Champions League qualification - according to one former Arsenal defender | Getty Images

Newcastle United have eight Premier League matches remaining this season with a double-header against Manchester United and Crystal Palace to come next week.

Those matches could prove pivotal in Newcastle United’s hopes of returning to the Champions League, with their clash against the Eagles serving as their game in hand over their nearest rivals. Eddie Howe’s side are currently sat fifth in the Premier League table, a spot that would, if the season concluded tomorrow, be enough for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea sit above them only by virtue of goal difference, whilst Manchester City sit a point and a place below them. With Aston Villa also within striking distance of a slip-up, it is set to be a hugely fascinating end to the campaign and one that the Magpies will hope ends with them returning to European football’s premier competition.

For one former Premier League defender, Newcastle United have been handed a ‘huge advantage’ over their main rivals - one that could swing the scales in their favour.

Newcastle United handed Premier League ‘advantage’

Former Arsenal and West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs believes that the Premier League fixture list is a ‘huge advantage’ for Newcastle United who face the prospect of playing five times at St James’ Park in their final eight games of the season. Gibbs, speaking to ESPN , believes that Howe’s side will be able to feed off the crowd support and that Chelsea will be the ones to suffer the most because of this.

Gibbs said: “Five of Newcastle’s last eight games are at home which I don’t think for Chelsea would have mattered as much. But certainly for Newcastle that is a huge advantage and we know how much of an influence it is at St James’ Park.

“I can imagine how rocking their last few home games are going to be. For me, with the form they are on, they have ten or eleven wins in their last 14 matches, Eddie Howe has just got a firm grip on their form at the moment, I don’t think he is going to let that go.

“I am going to go Chelsea to fall out and [Manchester] City to be in [top five].”

The Premier League fixture calendar handed Newcastle United a home game against Southampton on the opening day of the season, with the Magpies also set to end the campaign on Tyneside when they welcome David Moyes’ Everton to St James’ Park. Next week’s home double-header comes after their clash with Palace was rearranged with the game initially due to take place on the weekend of March 15, before being forced to change dates after the Magpies progressed to the Carabao Cup final.

Although Newcastle have picked up more points per game at home than away in the league this season, St James’ Park has not been a fortress as it has been in recent seasons. Newcastle have already lost three times, against Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham at home in 2025 and have earned one more point on the road than they have at home in the Premier League - although they have played two more away matches in that time.