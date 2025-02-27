Nick Pope’s return to the side has been a big talking point surrounding Newcastle United this past week - but not for the right reasons.

A week ago Martin Dubravka’s new contact at Newcastle was announced - a reward for sticking by the club despite a lucrative offer from Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia as well as his on-field performances, which have helped the side win 12 of the 15 matches he’s started this season.

But Dubravka’s new contract has coincided with the goalkeeper dropping out of the side in favour of the fit again Pope. Last season there was genuine clamour for Pope’s return to injury as Newcastle’s form dipped in his absence.

This time around it’s been the complete opposite, leaving head coach Eddie Howe with a genuine selection headache between the sticks. Howe insisted Newcastle don’t have a ‘number one’ goalkeeper, stressing that Pope and Dubravka are competing for the starting spot on a weekly basis.

But the reality suggests Pope is indeed Howe’s favoured goalkeeper, as he has been since he signed from Burnley back in 2022. Historically, Pope has been an excellent goalkeeper for Newcastle and was a key component in the Champions League qualification season.

But a dislocated shoulder in December 2023 has proven to be a turning point for the 32-year-old. Since returning to fitness, Pope has struggled to rediscover the form displayed during his first 18 months on Tyneside.

Pope’s return to the side has seen Newcastle concede with the first shot they’ve faced in each of their last two matches - with the goalkeeper arguably at fault for both. His positioning was called into question for Callum Hudson-Odoi’s opener for Nottingham Forest on Sunday while his reactions were up for debate when Dominik Szoboszlai stroked Liverpool into the lead at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Difficult for me to comment [if Pope was unsighted],” Howe said on Liverpool’s opener. “I don't know, I've not spoken to Nick about it and I've not seen it again from any angle.

“I think it went through two people's legs. I think that's the difficulty for Nick. He's probably unsighted but I've got no idea. I can't give you a definite answer on that.”

A player labelled by Howe as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League is now struggling to stop shots with 12 goals conceded in his last four Premier League outings either side of his latest injury - a save percentage of 43%.

Paired with his well-documented struggles distributing the ball with his feet, Pope’s return to the side just weeks before the Carabao Cup final is perhaps Howe’s most controversial team selection decision to date. It’s a brave call that frustrates Dubravka and puts added pressure and focus on Pope’s performances ahead of one of the most important games in the club’s recent history.

Last time out at Wembley, Newcastle had a goalkeeping dilemma brought about by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United and Pope’s red card against Liverpool - it was largely out of Howe’s control. This time it is very much self-inflicted, but Howe will welcome the control he has over the situation.

He has made his and Newcastle’s bed now by selecting Pope for the Carabao Cup final run-in. In a game where Newcastle are expected to be under pressure and facing shots, Pope is the strongest option if he’s fully match-sharp and performing to his best levels.

And that’s a big if.