Former Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer has opened up about the time Manchester United tried to sign him.

Dyer made a positive impact at Newcastle following his arrival from Ipswich Town for £6.5million in 1999. He would go on to make 250 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 36 goals.

Newcastle were able to land Dyer by outbidding the likes of Arsenal and Leeds United.

Discussing the clubs interested in signing him from Ipswich, Dyer told the Open Goal Podcast: “Juventus, I know Arsenal, I know Newcastle because Ruud Gullit rung me, I know Leeds because David O'Leary rung me, I know West Ham because Harry Redknapp rung me all when I'm in Aya Napa, steaming, so I'm thinking 'what a time to ring!’

“Everyone talks about your journey but what is so great is taking your friends on the journey with you. Can you imagine, I've got Ruud Gullit on the phone [in front of my friends] and I'm going it's Ruud!”

During the height of his time at Newcastle, Dyer was named in the 2002-03 Premier League team of the year while also featuring in the Champions League. Around that time, Manchester United were keen on making a move for the now-established England international.

But a deal never materialised.

“There was a time with Man United when I was at Newcastle and my agent rings me and goes 'I'm now putting you on speaker phone',” Dyer continued. “I'm at the airport at New York me and Titus [Bramble] are coming back to England.

“[My agent] says 'you're now going to hear a few voices', the first voice was Pini Zahavi who was the 'super agent', he was Rio [Ferdinand's] agent then the next voice was 'hi Kieron, it’s Sir Alex' so I'm like [gestures mouthing Sir Alex Ferguson while pointing at the phone].

“He said 'I just want you to answer me two questions, 'first is do you want to come and play for Manchester United?' I was like 'yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah'.

“The second was 'if [Newcastle] don't accept the bid will you go and kick up some noise'? Then I was like 'yeah, yeah' and that was it, he just hung up the phone.”

Dyer admitted he had the ‘most amazing time’ at Newcastle before eventually leaving to join West Ham United in 2007. He retired in 2013 and is now coaching at Chesterfield.