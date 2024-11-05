Newcastle United winger Trevan Sanusi has been modelling his Puma football boots.

The 17-year-old, who signed his first professional contract earlier this year, shared images of himself wearing his new Puma Ultra 5 Ultimate boots at Gateshead International Stadium.

Gateshead International Stadium, home of National League side Gateshead FC, is located just over three miles from St James’ Park in Newcastle and has been used for many promotional shoots and adverts previously. Earlier this year, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon visited the stadium as part of the new Adidas 2024 Predator boot launch.

The players were all pictured wearing retro Adidas Newcastle shirts from the 90s featuring the iconic Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor.

Sanusi has made a positive impression at Newcastle following his arrival from Birmingham City’s academy last summer. The teenager has signed his first pro contract at St James’ Park and stepped up to become a regular for Newcastle’s Under-21s side.

The winger also made several first-team appearances in pre-season, impressing head coach Eddie Howe and his coaching staff. Now Sanusi has had a taste of first-team football, he wants to progress and earn his place in the side for a competitive match.

But first he will need to continue proving himself at Under-21s level. Although National League clubs such as Gateshead would be able to loan Sanusi from Newcastle on a ‘youth loan’ agreement, a decision has already been made to keep the youngster at the club this season.

Trevan Sanusi impressed for Newcastle in pre-season. | Getty Images

“I've just been here for a year and I'm only 17 so I think I've got a bit of time to think about that sort of stuff so I'm not really keen on [going out on loan] right now,” Sanusi admitted earlier this season. “I just want to break into the first team.”

And Howe wants Sanusi to continue his development at Newcastle: “It’s too early to loan him. The biggest thing we have to do is develop his talent and keep improving his game but also develop him physically.

“I thought he did well [in the friendlies], I think he’s got bits to learn of course for someone his age he’s got tactical things to improve and we’ve got to build him up physically to make sure he’s robust enough to deal with the rigours that will come from the Premier League.

“But he’s certainly left a positive impression on us. I’m really pleased with him.”