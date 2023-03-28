News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
9 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
12 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
14 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
14 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
14 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

‘I’d always try’ – Newcastle United star gives honest response to being left out of squad

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has reacted to being left out of the England squad.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 19:08 BST

Wilson was part of the England World Cup squad in Qatar following a strong start to the season with Newcastle which saw him score six goals in 10 Premier League appearances. The striker came off the bench twice for England at the World Cup to earn his first caps since 2018.

But since his England call-up, Wilson has struggled for goals having found the net just once in his last 15 appearances in all competitions. As a result, he was left out of the Three Lions squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, Wilson travelled with the Magpies squad to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson passes the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson passes the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson passes the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Most Popular
Read More
READ MORE

Reflecting on his England snub, Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Obviously I was disappointed. Any opportunity to represent your country, I'd always try and grasp that with both hands but unfortunately I didn't get that call and [Newcastle] were going to Dubai so I managed to use that time wisely with a bit of R&R.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I feel recharged and reengergised so when the next camp comes around, I'll be much better suited to take a place in the squad.”

Wilson recently dropped out of the Newcastle starting line-up after suffering from illness with Alexander Isak leading the line instead. Isak has scored three goals in two starts and has been nominated for the Premier League’s player of the month for March.

Wilson is expected to remain on the bench for Newcastle against Manchester United this Sunday at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

Callum WilsonEnglandPremier LeagueQatarUkraineItalyMagpies