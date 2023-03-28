Newcastle United join Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in race for ‘next Saliba’

Newcastle are among the clubs reportedly interested in Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure. The 19-year-old centre-back has attracted plenty of interest following an impressive breakthrough season in Ligue 1.

Doukoure signed for Strasbourg from Valenciennes for £1.2million in January 2022 and has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between West Ham United and AEK Larnaca at London Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Along with Newcastle, 90min claim Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the France Under-20 international. The teenager has drawn comparisons with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba after bursting onto the scene in France at a young age.

West Ham United manager ‘plan’ revealed ahead of Newcastle United match

West Ham United are expected to stick with manager David Moyes until the end of the season despite relegation concerns. Moyes has helped guide West Ham to European football in each of the last two seasons following consecutive top seven finishes.

But this campaign has proven far more difficult for The Hammers, who find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone with 12 games remaining. After facing Manchester United on Sunday, Newcastle will travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium next Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) for the rearranged match.

And Moyes is expected to be in the dugout for that game after West Ham insider ExWHUemployee claimed on The West Ham Way podcast that the plan is to keep Moyes at the club at least until the end of the current campaign.

Premier League chief Richard Masters scrutinised over Newcastle United takeover again

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters gave evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee following the publication of a proposed legislation on football governance following a fan-led review.

During the Committee, Masters was asked about Newcastle United’s 2021 takeover led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The Premier League were given ‘legally binding’ assurances that Newcastle’s new owners were separate from the Saudi state.

But recent court filings in the United States relating to a dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf – who are also owned by PIF – have raised fresh concerns. The documents describe PIF as ‘a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’ and Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as ‘a sitting minister of the Saudi government.

On the back of this, Masters was asked whether the Premier League would investigate Newcastle’s takeover to ensure the club’s owners are indeed separate from the Saudi state.

The Premier League chief executive responded: "We can’t really comment on it. We’re completely aware, and you’re correct about the general nature of the undertakings we received at the point of takeover, but I can’t really go into it at all.

"The only time when the Premier League comments publicly on regulatory issues is when its charged, and at the end of the process when and independent panel has decided whether any rules breaches have actually taken place. The investigatory process, we don’t talk about at all.”