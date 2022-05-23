Trippier made his first start for the Magpies in over three months after recovering from a broken metatarsal as Eddie Howe’s side claimed a final day victory at Turf Moor thanks to a Callum Wilson brace.

Maxwel Cornet pulled a goal back for The Clarets in the second half but it wasn’t enough to extend their six season stay in the English top flight as they finished the 2021-22 campaign in the final relegation place.

For Newcastle, the win saw them finish 11th with 49 points – 38 points more than the club had when Trippier joined from Atletico Madrid back in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (R) vies with Burnley's English midfielder Dwight McNeil (L) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s a great way to sign off the season,” said the 31-year-old. “We knew what Burnley were fighting for and obviously coming to Turf Moor is a difficult place, I was here for four years so I know what it’s like.

"You’ve got to give Burnley a lot of credit, they were fighting for everything but the way we defended we deserved the result even though Burnley may feel they deserved the result as well.

"I’m sorry that Burnley went down but this is football, we needed to try and get into the top 10.

“We’re professionals, we want to win and we came to win. Their supporters got right behind them and that gives them a lift in the final 15-20 minutes so you have to give them a lot of credit.

"They had the best chances of the game but it just shows how far we’ve come as a team because we’ve got to come to places like this and show our character as individuals and as a team and I thought we did that.”

The winning feeling was slightly bitter-sweet for Trippier given that he spent four seasons at Burnley and suffered relegation from the Premier League with them during the 2014-15 season.

“It is mixed emotions of course but I’m a professional player,” he added.

“I’m not at Burnley anymore, I’m at Newcastle so I wanted to win the game but this is football.

"I’ve been relegated with Burnley before and I am good mates with people at the club so I’m sorry that they’ve gone down.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.