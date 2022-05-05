The 30-year-old has started just two Premier League matches this season but head coach Eddie Howe has maintained his desire to keep the player at St James’s Park.

Capable of playing at left-back or centre-back, Dummett is Newcastle’s longest serving player and has made over 200 first-team appearances for his boyhood club.

The former Wales international was set to be out-of-contract at the end of the 2021-22 campaign but has now extended his stay for another season.

Paul Dummett applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Following his new deal, Dummett told nufc.co.uk: “This is a hugely exciting time for the football club and the city so I’m delighted to be committing another year here and staying at my boyhood club.

“I’m immensely proud that next season will be my tenth involved with the first team and I’m really looking forward to being part of what is a big season to come. Howay the lads!”

Howe added: “Paul is a consummate professional who has given so much to this club and I’m delighted he will be staying with us.

“He is a player and a person I like very much. He leads by example both in the dressing room and on the pitch and I’m pleased to retain someone with his positive influence and defensive capabilities."

With Fabian Schar and Dummett’s short-term future now secure, United are still hoping to tie midfielder Sean Longstaff down to a new deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

