‘In shock’ - Sandro Tonali’s agent breaks silence on ‘serious’ problem for Newcastle United star
Sandro Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso has spoken publicly on the investigation surrounding the Newcastle United midfielder.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last Thursday, Tonali was removed from the Italy squad following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation is understood to involve the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms, with Tonali’s agent admitting the player suffers from a gambling addiction.
The 23-year-old has since returned to training at Newcastle and is eligible to feature against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Saturday with the investigation ongoing.
“Sandro suffers of gambling addiction,” Riso said during an event at the Italian embassy in London. “He’s fighting to avoid that and I’m sure he will win this difficult game”.
“He’s sad, still in shock”.
Riso went on to thank Newcastle for their support of the player, who could return to Premier League action this weekend.
“I’d like to thank Newcastle as they’re supporting Sandro,” the player’s agent added. “ He’s training, he could feature on Saturday.
“I hope this gambling addiction issue will help to save Sandro’s life as well as many other young guys affected by the same problem”.
“Sandro understood that he has to focus on this issue and face gambling addiction with a strong, determined approach.”
Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo was also withdrawn from the Italy squad due to the investigation. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million over the summer, a record fee paid for an Italian player.
The midfielder has made 10 appearances for The Magpies in all competitions so far, scoring six minutes into his Premier League debut against Villa back in August.