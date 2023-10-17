Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Thursday, Tonali was removed from the Italy squad following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is understood to involve the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms, with Tonali’s agent admitting the player suffers from a gambling addiction.

The 23-year-old has since returned to training at Newcastle and is eligible to feature against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Saturday with the investigation ongoing.

“Sandro suffers of gambling addiction,” Riso said during an event at the Italian embassy in London. “He’s fighting to avoid that and I’m sure he will win this difficult game”.

“He’s sad, still in shock”.

Riso went on to thank Newcastle for their support of the player, who could return to Premier League action this weekend.

“I’d like to thank Newcastle as they’re supporting Sandro,” the player’s agent added. “ He’s training, he could feature on Saturday.

“I hope this gambling addiction issue will help to save Sandro’s life as well as many other young guys affected by the same problem”.

“Sandro understood that he has to focus on this issue and face gambling addiction with a strong, determined approach.”

Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo was also withdrawn from the Italy squad due to the investigation. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million over the summer, a record fee paid for an Italian player.