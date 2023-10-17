Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonali has returned to Newcastle after an investigation probe from the Tunin Public Prosecutor’s Office saw him withdraw from the Italy squad during the international break.

No further detail has been provided officially as to what the investigation involves. However, it has been widely reported that it surrounds the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms.

But Tonali is back training at Newcastle ahead of the return to Premier League action this weekend. If found guilty of any wrongdoing, the Magpies midfielder could face serious repercussions.

While the investigation is still ongoing without any verdict given, Tonali will still be eligible to play matches for both Newcastle and Italy.

The Italy football federation’s (FIGC) decision to withdraw Tonali and Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from the latest squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier matches against Malta and England was down to the players’ frame of mind, not due to any formal restrictions.

“We can’t bring two guys who have been shocked like that to play a game,” said Italy boss Luciano Spalletti. “Now let’s think about playing, we lose two champions but we remain a very strong team.”

While Tonali is available to play for Newcastle this weekend, head coach Eddie Howe could consider a similar approach and rest Tonali amid a turbulent period for the 23-year-old. But that decision will be down to the club, not the Football Association.