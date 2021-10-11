Jonjo Shelvey starts for Newcastle United Under-23’s tonight as he continues his recovery from injury.

Shelvey missed the majority of pre-season through injury but started the clash against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

However, injury once again struck and the former Liverpool midfielder has been missing ever since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking before the game against Wolves, Steve Bruce offered an update on Shelvey’s condition:

“We expect Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles to be training in the next couple of days, so hopefully after the break we'll have a healthier squad."

Shelvey starts alongside Elliot Anderson who has impressed as he tries to force his way into the first-team picture.

Newcastle United Under-23 team: Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Matt Bondswell, Joe White, Brad Cross, Remi Savage, Jay Turner-Cooke, Jonjo Shelvey, Trialist, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wilson

Jonjo Shelvey returns to action for Newcastle United Under-23's tonight (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Substitutes: Charlie Wiggett, Steven Bessent, Jack Young, Lucas De Bolle, Dylan Stephenson

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.