Injury boost for Newcastle United as Jonjo Shelvey starts for Under-23's against Birmingham City
The midfielder has been absent since the opening game of the season.
Jonjo Shelvey starts for Newcastle United Under-23’s tonight as he continues his recovery from injury.
Shelvey missed the majority of pre-season through injury but started the clash against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season.
However, injury once again struck and the former Liverpool midfielder has been missing ever since.
Speaking before the game against Wolves, Steve Bruce offered an update on Shelvey’s condition:
“We expect Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles to be training in the next couple of days, so hopefully after the break we'll have a healthier squad."
Shelvey starts alongside Elliot Anderson who has impressed as he tries to force his way into the first-team picture.
Newcastle United Under-23 team: Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Matt Bondswell, Joe White, Brad Cross, Remi Savage, Jay Turner-Cooke, Jonjo Shelvey, Trialist, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wilson
Substitutes: Charlie Wiggett, Steven Bessent, Jack Young, Lucas De Bolle, Dylan Stephenson