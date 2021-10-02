Steve Bruce issues Newcastle United injury update on Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this afternoon without a number of key players, notably No.9 Wilson, who has been sidelined since late August with a thigh injury.

However, Bruce – who is under intense pressure following a winless start to the season – expects the club’s injury situation to improve ahead of the October 17 home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I still think it (the Wolves game) is a bit early for the two, three that are missing,” said head coach Bruce, who has also been without defender Paul Dummett. “We expect Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles to be training in the next couple of days, so hopefully after the break we'll have a healthier squad."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Willock has showed no ill-effects following a surprise appearance last weekend against Watford. The midfielder had initially been ruled out of the game with a toe injury suffered in training.

Bruce said: “He’s been OK. It was a surprise to us all that he declared he wanted to play, desperate to play. He’s going to train again today. We hope he’s OK.”

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also close to a comeback from summer foot surgery.

Bruce said: “We expect him to be training with us in the next week or so. We’re edging towards most of the players being fit and available, which is what every manager wants.”