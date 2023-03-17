Injury boost for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest
Eddie Howe's named an unchanged Newcastle United side for tonight’s game against Nottingham Forest – after losing Miguel Almiron to injury.
Fabian Schar, out of Switzerland’s internationals because of an unspecified injury, starts in defence.
However, Almiron, out of Paraguay’s friendly against Chile, is not involved.
United head coach Howe is also without the suspended Joelinton and the injured Anthony Gordon.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson.