Injury boost for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

Eddie Howe's named an unchanged Newcastle United side for tonight’s game against Nottingham Forest – after losing Miguel Almiron to injury.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:02 GMT- 1 min read

Fabian Schar, out of Switzerland’s internationals because of an unspecified injury, starts in defence.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe 'sacked' veteran player – in the 'nicest'...
However, Almiron, out of Paraguay’s friendly against Chile, is not involved.

United head coach Howe is also without the suspended Joelinton and the injured Anthony Gordon.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe arrives at the City Ground.
