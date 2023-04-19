Injury boost for Newcastle United's Champions League rivals
Manchester United are set to welcome Marcus Rashford back from injury.
The striker trained with Newcastle United’s Champions League rivals today ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla.
Rashford suffered a groin injury against Everton 11 days ago.
Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are out for the rest of the season, while Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane remain sidelined.
Erik ten Hag’s side climbed into third place at the weekend. Newcastle are fourth place ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur.