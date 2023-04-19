Newcastle United-supporting referee makes high-profile appearance in Saudi Arabia

The Ashington-born referee, a Newcastle United fan, was in charge of last night's game between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth-placed Al-Hilal, beaten 5-0 by Newcastle in a friendly in December, won 2-0 thanks to two penalties from former Premier League striker Odion Ighalo. Oliver booked Ronaldo – who had a goal disallowed for offside by VAR – for wrestling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo listens to referee Michael Oliver during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Riyadh.

Ronaldo joined second-placed Al-Nassr in December after criticising Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in an interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver, like every Premier League referee, is not allowed to officiate games involving the club he supports.

“I never referee Newcastle games,” Oliver told the Daily Mail in 2021 when Newcastle were in a relegation battle. “We have to declare if we have an allegiance to any club – or if a family member works at a club. You can’t do any match involving that team, and I can’t do Sunderland, either, for obvious reasons.

“Because Newcastle are invariably involved in a relegation battle, when you get to March or April, it means I can’t referee anyone around them towards the bottom three.