News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
58 minutes ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
1 hour ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
1 hour ago What time is PMQs on today?
1 hour ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
2 hours ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2

Newcastle United-supporting referee makes high-profile appearance in Saudi Arabia

Michael Oliver has made a surprise appearance in Saudi Arabia – to officiate a high-profile Saudi Pro League fixture.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

The Ashington-born referee, a Newcastle United fan, was in charge of last night's game between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

Read More
Former Newcastle United manager drops job hint following Premier League sackings
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fourth-placed Al-Hilal, beaten 5-0 by Newcastle in a friendly in December, won 2-0 thanks to two penalties from former Premier League striker Odion Ighalo. Oliver booked Ronaldo – who had a goal disallowed for offside by VAR – for wrestling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo listens to referee Michael Oliver during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Riyadh.Cristiano Ronaldo listens to referee Michael Oliver during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Riyadh.
Cristiano Ronaldo listens to referee Michael Oliver during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Riyadh.
Most Popular

Ronaldo joined second-placed Al-Nassr in December after criticising Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in an interview.

Red Devils fans were critical of Oliver’s appointment for their club's game against Everton earlier this month given his support for Newcastle, who are 80%-owned owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and rivalling ten Hag’s side for a Champions League place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver, like every Premier League referee, is not allowed to officiate games involving the club he supports.

“I never referee Newcastle games,” Oliver told the Daily Mail in 2021 when Newcastle were in a relegation battle. “We have to declare if we have an allegiance to any club – or if a family member works at a club. You can’t do any match involving that team, and I can’t do Sunderland, either, for obvious reasons.

“Because Newcastle are invariably involved in a relegation battle, when you get to March or April, it means I can’t referee anyone around them towards the bottom three.

"If Newcastle needed a point to survive, and the team they were fighting to get above was, say, Villa, I couldn’t referee Villa’s game either.”

Related topics:Michael OliverCristiano RonaldoSaudi ArabiaAshingtonPremier League