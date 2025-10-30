Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe has a number of injury issues to deal with ahead of their clash with West Ham.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Sunday when they visit West Ham. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are struggling at the wrong end of the table and the Magpies could pour more misery onto them with a win.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated Spurs on Wednesday night to book themselves a spot in yet another Carabao Cup quarter final, whilst the Hammers had a free week after being knocked out by Wolves back in August. Howe made eight changes for Wednesday night’s win from the side that started their victory over Fulham at the weekend.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news impacting Newcastle United and when those sidelined players could be expected back in action.

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall - hamstring injury

Howe revealed that the game against Spurs on Wednesday came ‘too early’ for Hall to be involved. There is a chance he is able to feature on Sunday when they make the trip to the capital.

Estimated return date = 02/11/25 v West Ham (a)

Tino Livramento - knee injury

Livramento suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in September and after initial fears of a long-term injury were quashed, an eight week timescale on his return was pencilled in by the club. The good news for Livramento and the Magpies is that he has returned to work on the grass and whilst he still faces a few more weeks on the sidelines, there is hope that he can return to action just after the next international break.

Estimated return date = 22/11/25 v Manchester City (h)

Sven Botman - knock

Botman was substituted in the immediate aftermath of Fulham’s equaliser on Saturday. The Dutchman took a whack from eventual goalscorer Sasa Lukic and received treatment in the goalmouth before being replaced.

Howe revealed post-match that Botman had not suffered a concussion and he was subsequently named on the bench on Wednesday night. Although he remained an unused substitute as the Magpies secured a comfortable win.

Estimated return date = 02/11/25 v West Ham (a)

Yoane Wissa - knee injury

Wissa has been sidelined with a PCL injury ever since his move from Brentford on deadline day. He is yet to feature for the Magpies and faces another couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Howe has admitted that even when Wissa is back fit, he will have to have a ‘six-week preseason’ to get him up to speed for Premier League action.

Wissa could feature before the next international break, although it is unlikely he will play a big role in any of those matches if he is able to finally be named in a matchday squad.

Estimated return date = 22/11/25 v Manchester City (h)

Harrison Ashby - thigh injury

Ashby has not been training with the first-team squad due to a thigh injury but no estimate has been given on his return date. The defender is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after joining the club from West Ham United in January 2023.

On the former Hammer, Howe said: “At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again.”

Estimated return date = TBC