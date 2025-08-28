Newcastle United trio at risk of missing Leeds United clash - two already ruled-out

Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe will be without a number of key players for his side’s clash against Leeds United.

Newcastle United head to Elland Road on Saturday with a number of injury concerns to deal with and a host of key players set to miss out. Their late defeat to Liverpool on Monday night came at a cost with Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Fabian Schar all being injured during a bruising 90 minutes.

Anthony Gordon was also shown a red card in that game and will be suspended for their next three Premier League matches. With Champions League and Carabao Cup games to come next month, Eddie Howe’s squad will be tested in the coming weeks and the Magpies head coach will be desperate to have all of his squad at his disposal.

Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury and team news and when those sidelined players could be expected back in action.

Newcastle United injury news and estimated return dates

Anthony Gordon - suspended

Gordon’s red card against Liverpool on Monday night will bring with it an automatic three-match ban. That means he will certainly miss games against Leeds United, Wolves and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. A quirk of the rules, however, means he will be able to feature in whatever Champions League game splits their games against Wolves and the Cherries next month.

Estimated return date = Champions League matchday 1, 16-18 September

Fabian Schar - concussion

Schar could miss this weekend’s clash through concussion. The Swiss defender will have to sit out a mandatory 12-day period due to the FA’s concussion protocol if it is deemed he suffered a concussion on Monday night.

That would rule him out of Saturday’s game, but should see him available for action after the international break. Howe will confirm whether Schar has concussion and when he is next available for selection on Friday morning.

Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 13/09/25

Sandro Tonali - shoulder injury

The Italian left the St James’ Park pitch on Monday night in some discomfort. Whilst he tried to play on with a shoulder injury, it was clear that he would not be able to see out the match.

Speaking about the midfielder post-match, Howe said: “Sandro, again, doesn't look good. He wanted to stay on but wasn't functioning properly.”

Sky Sports have reported that there is hope that Tonali’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, although, again, official confirmation is awaited.

Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (a) - 20/09/25

Joelinton - groin injury

Joelinton was another casualty on Monday night as he left the field of play with a suspected groin injury. On the midfielder, Howe stated: “Joey doesn't look great, to be honest, especially when the signal was so early when he went down.”

Various social media posts since Monday night, however, have hinted that Joelinton’s injury is not as bad as first feared. It will almost certainly keep him out of international duty with Brazil, though, putting his participation at Elland Road into serious doubt.

Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (a) - 20/09/25

Alexander Isak - unavailable

Isak continues to be unavailable for selection amid rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Estimated return date = unknown