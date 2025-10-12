Newcastle United latest news: The latest on Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey and Tino Livramento’s injuries and when they can be expected back in action.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United return to action against Brighton after the international break, but will be without three key players for that game. Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento have been sidelined with knee injuries whilst Eddie Howe revealed last week that Lewis Hall has been added to the list of injured players.

The former Chelsea defender had only just returned from a foot injury which he suffered in February, but a hamstring injury will now keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. Hall’s absence is a major blow for Newcastle United, particularly as their busy fixture schedule shows no sign of letting up in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and when those sidelined players could make their return to action.

Newcastle United injury news and estimated return dates

Jacob Ramsey - ankle injury

It was hoped that Ramsey would be fit enough to feature at the weekend, but ultimately he was left out of Howe’s matchday squad. Speaking after Sunday’s win about the midfielder, Howe admitted that it was his decision to leave Ramsey out in order to protect him from the possibility of a further setback.

“He's good,” Howe said. “JJ's trained for two days. I just made the decision that I didn’t want to risk him and potentially set him back again.

“So I wanted to give him the two weeks — the international break — to make sure he's ready for the next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estimated return date = 18/10/25 v Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Yoane Wissa - knee injury

Wissa’s anticipated return was pushed back by Howe last week as he admitted that it may be a little while longer before the striker can make his long awaited Magpies debut. Wissa suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty with DR Congo and whilst a return just after the international break was initially pencilled in for the former Bees man, that has now been moved back by at least a fortnight.

Wissa’s first game as a Newcastle United player could come against his former club when the Magpies travel to the Gtech Community Stadium next month.

Estimated return date = 9/11/25 v Brentford (a)

Tino Livramento - knee injury

Livramento has been ruled-out of action for around two months after being stretchered off against Arsenal last weekend. Initial fears that he had suffered a long-term injury were allayed by Howe who confirmed that the Three Lions man would be out for around eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A busy fixture schedule means that Livramento will miss a big chunk of matches, however, having him back this side of Christmas will be a huge boost for Howe and his teammates.

Estimated return date = 25/11/25 v Marseille (a)

Lewis Hall - hamstring injury

Hall has been sent for further scans on a hamstring injury he picked up during the win over Union Saint-Gilloise. Howe has spoken about the need for caution about rushing Hall back into action too quickly. His return date will be determined by the results of these fresh scans.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is.” Howe said about the defender. “So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”

Estimated return date = unknown