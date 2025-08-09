Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has confirmed that Sven Botman is fit to feature against Atletico Madrid later today.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face the second of back-to-back matches against La Liga opposition this afternoon when they host Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park. Diego Simeone’s side will provide a stern test of Newcastle United’s credentials in their final match of pre-season before their Premier League campaign gets underway at Villa Park in seven days' time.

The Magpies are yet to win a game during pre-season but were one minute away from doing that last night. However, a late Kike Garcia header rescued a draw for Espanyol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s game will see Howe name a completely different starting XI to the one that began on Friday night, with the substitutes bench again likely filled with academy players. There could be a home debut for Anthony Elanga, whilst Anthony Gordon plays through the middle in the continued absence of Alexander Isak.

Joe Willock is the only player ruled-out of today’s game through injury. Willock suffered a calf injury in the dying stages of their clash against Team K-League in Seoul and will miss between four and six weeks of action.

Speaking about Willock’s injury in South Korea, Howe said: “We initially feared he could have injured part of his Achilles, but thankfully that wasn't the case. But it looks like he's got a problem with a muscle in the calf.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United injury news v Atletico Madrid

There is some positive news for Newcastle United, though, with Sven Botman expected to return to action this afternoon following a three-game absence. Botman played just 25 minutes of their defeat against Arsenal in Singapore before leaving the pitch with a groin injury.

At the time, Howe confirmed that the Dutchman hadn’t suffered a serious injury and was withdrawn as a precaution. Botman would go on to miss their next two games in South Korea and wasn’t selected by Howe for the clash against Espanyol.

However, speaking to the media, Howe confirmed that he would have the defender available for selection against Simeone’s side: “I hope so,” Howe replied when asked if Botman would feature. “He trained well today and he's fit.”

United’s head coach also admitted that he is struggling to pick balanced starting teams and that some players, like they did on Friday night, may be forced to play out of position this afternoon: “I thought the debutants did really well,” Howe said reflecting on the draw with Espanyol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see the balance of the team isn't quite there and that will be the same tomorrow [v Atletico Madrid] to a degree. Players playing out of position slightly and that's never ideal, but that's the balance of the squad we have. We're struggling to put out two really balanced teams.”