Newcastle United injury news: This is when Fabian Schar, Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey could be back in action for Eddie Howe’s side.

Eddie Howe will be without three of his key players for a number of matches in the coming weeks. Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined through injury, whilst Fabian Schar has suffered a concussion and will certainly miss their next two games.

Despite these injury concerns, plus the final match of Anthony Gordon’s suspension, the Magpies were able to leave the Vitality Stadium with a hard-earned point on Sunday. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and when those sidelined players could be back in action.

Newcastle United injury news

Yoane Wissa - knee injury

Wissa injured his knee whilst on international duty with DR Congo and is still awaiting his Newcastle United debut. The former Brentford man faces around another month on the sidelines and, according to his head coach, has a ‘race’ on his hands to be fit for their trip to the Amex Stadium next month.

On Wissa’s injury, Howe said: “It is impactful and of course everyone wanted Yoane to be fit. There's nothing personally I would have done differently. We did everything we did as a football club to try to look after Yoane.

“But it's like with any footballer when they go away on international duty, you're not in control of the minutes they play and unfortunately, he gets injured and now we just have to deal the best we can with that situation.

“We think he'll be out until the next international break. He's sort of got a race on to be fit for that Brighton game. Hopefully he can make it and then, of course, he'll be such an important player for us.

“Again, [playing for DR Congo] is not one I'm not in control of, so I've tried not to give it too much emotion. Of course we're devastated that he's injured, nothing in our control.

“We've just got to try to get him fit as quickly as possible in the safest way, and then he's got a big part to play in our season.”

Estimated return date = 18/10/25 v Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

Jacob Ramsey - ankle injury

Ramsey hasn’t featured since being taken off at half time of their draw with Leeds United before the international break last month. The former Aston Villa man suffered an ankle injury during the first-half of that game and has been ruled-out of featuring again until after next month’s international break.

Estimated return date = 18/10/25 v Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

Fabian Schar - concussion

Schar was diagnosed with a concussion following the defeat to Barcelona last week. Schar was withdrawn in the final stages of that game and was replaced by Malick Thiaw.

Newcastle United then had to follow the FA-enforced Premier League concussion protocol which ruled Schar out for their match against Bournemouth on Sunday. Schar will also miss the games against Bradford City and Arsenal this week.

He could return in time for their next Champions League match in Brussels next week if his symptoms clear up.

Estimated return date = 01/10/25 v Union Saint-Gilloise (a)