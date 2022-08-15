Interest in Chelsea winger ‘intensifies’ amid Newcastle United speculation as Blues ‘show interest’ in Everton winger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Hudson-Odoi speculation

Interest in Newcastle United target Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly ‘intensified’ recently with the winger set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured for Thomas Tuchel’s first-team this season and looks set to leave the club on-loan with a host of Premier League sides interested in a deal for the winger.

Hudson-Odoi was reportedly set to join Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window, but the Bundesliga side have seemingly cooled their interest.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the England winger alongside teammates Armando Broja, Conor Gallager and Christian Pulisic.

Premier League rules state that a team can only loan one player from a club and so if the Magpies did move for Hudson-Odoi, then any future deal for one of his current Chelsea teammates would have to be a permanent one.

Gordon to Chelsea?

If Hudson-Odoi was to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, he could be replaced by Everton’s Anthony Gordon, according to recent reports.

Gordon had emerged as a target for the Magpies earlier this window but is now reportedly being coveted by Chelsea.

Owen on transfers

Former Magpies striker Michael Owen has admitted he has been surprised by the lack of transfer activity at St James’s Park this summer.

Newcastle have already added Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman to their ranks - but Owen revealed he expected more additions this summer:

Owen told the DAZN Soccer Show: "I've been surprised how quiet they've been in the transfer window.”

"They've kept the powder dry and in many ways they had a really good transfer window in January. That was amazing.

"And I really like the manager (Eddie Howe). I did a lot of work with him while he was out of the game once he left Bournemouth and I can't tell you how much he impressed me. I'm really impressed with him. So I think they're in good shape.