The latest team news, injury updates and manager quotes ahead of Newcastle United’s home game with Premier League rivals Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has described the task of nullifying the threat of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as ‘very difficult’.

The Magpies frontman has enjoyed yet another prolific season and has plundered his way to 25 goals in just 38 appearances in all competitions as the Sweden international continues to play a leading role in his side’s quest to secure a Champions League spot. Facing the Tractor Boys will evoke fond memories for Isak after he fired his first Magpies hat-trick as Eddie Howe’s men eased their way to a 4-0 win when the two sides met at Portman Road earlier in the season.

McKenna has praised the ‘physicality and athleticism’ possessed within Howe’s side as they chase a top five place and warned his players Isak is far from the only threat they will face at St James Park.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Tractor Boys boss said: “This game is a big, big, big challenge, no two ways about it. Handling Isak is going to be very difficult, but he's certainly not the only one. They've got a fantastic squad. They've really built a top, top team for the Premier League. Their physicality and athleticism is on an outstanding level and that's before you take in the technical quality that they have as well. We're going to have to do really well to try and compete with them."

What has Kieran McKenna said about Ipswich Town’s relegation worries?

Ipswich are expected to suffer relegation this season | Getty Images

After watching Southampton and Leicester City drop through the trapdoor into the Championship earlier this month, Ipswich could well follow their relegation rivals into the second tier this weekend. As it stands ahead of their visit to St James Park, McKenna’s side are 15 points from safety with just five games remaining, meaning only a win will preserve their Premier League status for another week - and even a Tyneside triumph will not be enough if West Ham United take a point from their visit to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Speaking about his side’s current state ahead of the game, Town boss McKenna said: "(We are) in a project that has been an incredible journey - the project here is to try and build a sustainable Premier League football club. We have taken some incredible steps to do that quicker than anyone would have believed. It looks like we are going to take a step back this year, but that is often how progression needs to happen. We are all focused on making the best of the next few games and then tackling the next challenge, whatever it will be next season. It is my full 100 per cent focus."

What is the latest injury news from Ipswich Town?

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for highly-rated Ipswich Town star Leif Davis. | Getty Images

There will be one notable absentee for the Tractor Boys as Wallsend Boys Club product Leif Davis misses a return to Tyneside after he was shown a red card in last weekend’s defeat against Arsenal. Conor Townsend could also miss out with a thigh issue and that will mean either Cameron Burgess or Ben Godfrey could start at left-back.

Davis is far from the only player missing the St James Park clash as Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Sammie Szmodics (ankle), Omari Hutchinson (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (calf), Jaden Philogene (knee), Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee) and Nathan Broadhead (thigh) all remain on the sidelines. Reported Newcastle target Liam Delap will lead the Ipswich forward line at the end of a week when speculation over his future has ramped up in the wake of his side moving a step closer to relegation back into the Championship.